Fife's weather: yellow warning as snow forecast as Arctic blast set to hit the Kingdom

The alert comes after a drop in temperatures, and covers 7:00am to 2:00pm on Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office said there may be some delays for drivers, while trains and bus services could face disruption.

SP Energy Networks has also issued safety advice to help customers keep safe in the event of any potential power cuts caused by the forecasted snow.

How Kirkcaldy looked after the last snowfall

Guy Jefferson, chief operating officer, SP Energy Networks said: “Forecast snow means that potential damage to our power lines is more likely and it’s important our customers are fully prepared, just in case.

“We have additional staff on hand and are ready to mobilise for any potential network impacts.

“If you experience a power cut, please report it to us as quickly as possible by calling the national emergency helpline on 105. The sooner we know about any power cuts, the quicker we can make sure power is restored to anyone impacted.”

SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage are:

Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – keep this on your fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone. Report any power cuts immediately.

Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily.

Keep your mobile charged.

Keep the heat in – if your power does go out, your heating might not work so keep extra blankets nearby and close window shutters, blinds or curtains to help keep the heat in