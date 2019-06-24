Floods close Kirkcaldy pool and college campus

Floods have forced the closure of Kirkcaldy’s leisure Centre – and a college campus.

They have also prompted a last-minute change of venue for an event featuring crime writer Val McDermid.

It’s the latest disruption which followed torrential downpours in Kirkcaldy on Monday which made the Esplanade all bust impassable in places as drain covers burst open, and water levels rose.

Kirkcaldy’s £15m leisure centre announced it had closed for the remainder of the day, and warned it may not operate this evening.

A statement from the operators said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we have been forced to close the building to the public for the remainder of today.

“We expect to be open again tomorrow, we will update you with further information as soon as we can.”

Fife College announced that its St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy would only be open on Tuesday to students sitting exams and staff supporting them.

This is due to damage caused by the heavy rain.

A tweet from the college stated: “It will remain CLOSED to all other staff and students. This closure is due to internal damage caused by the weather. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience in this matter.”

Meanwhile, an event author Val McDermid has been moved out of Kirkcaldy Galleries after the venue was hit by flooding.

The Kirkcaldy-born author is promoting her new book, My Scotland, at a sold-out event which will also collect donations for Kirkdcaldy Foodbank.

With the galleries’ doors closed, the organisers, Waterstones Kirkcaldy, have moved it across the road to the Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre.

It still anticipates a 7.00 pm start on Tuesday.

The galleries plan to 0open some facilities on Tuesday.

The main lending library, children’s library and computer suite will be open as usual, but the rest of the building including the cafe will be closed. The whole building will be back open as soon as possible.