Floods close Kirkcaldy pool and moves sold-out event with Val McDermid

Floods have forced the closure of Kirkcaldy’s leisure Centre – and sparked a last-minute change of venue for an event featuring crime writer Val McDermid.

It’s the latest disruption which followed torrential downpours in Kirkcaldy today which made the Esplanade all bust impassable in places as drain covers burst open, and water levels rose.

Floods on the Esplanade (Pic: Martin Blankenstein)

Kirkcaldy’s £15m leisure centre announced it had closed for the remainder of the day, and warned it may not operate this evening.

A statement from the operators said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we have been forced to close the building to the public for the remainder of today.

We expect to be open again tomorrow, we will update you with further information as soon as we can.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience in this matter.”

Meanwhile, an event author Val McDermid has been moved out of Kirkcaldy Galleries after the venue was hit by flooding.

The Kirkcaldy-born author is promoting her new book My Scotland at a sdold-out event which will also collect donations for Kirkdcaldy Foodbank.

With the galleries’ doors closed, the organisers, Waterstones Kirkcaldy, have moved it across the road to the Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre.

It still anticipates a 7.00 pm start on Tuesday.