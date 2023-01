You know it's bad when the whiteout extends to the waterfront in Kirkcaldy. A brave cyclist takes a trip along the Prom in Kirkcaldy in February 2018.

In Pictures: How the 2018 'Beast From The East' led to a whiteout in Kirkcaldy

It may be a tad chilly right now, but it’s nothing compared to the ‘Beast From The East’ which brought Kirkcaldy to a grinding halt.