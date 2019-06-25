Kirkcaldy floods: Buildings still closed

Kirkcaldy town centre businesses will continue clearing up today after torrential downpours left their mark on Monday.

Roads were flooded as drain covers were blown open, and several businesses were forced to close while others had to mop out.

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre expects to re-open this morning after its enforced closure meant users had to go elsewhere for a swim or to use gym and games hall facilities.

Kirkcaldy Galleries will be partially open.

The main lending library, children’s library and computer suite will be open as usual, but the rest of the building will be closed.

An event author featuring Val McDermid has been moved out of the Galleries to the nearby Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre.

You may also be interested in:

Police pull dead body from Fife river

Road crash, delays, and fallen tree on A92

Video Kirkcaldy brought to standstill by floods

The Kirkcaldy-born author is promoting her new book, My Scotland, at a sold-out event which will also collect donations for Kirkdcaldy Foodbank.

With the galleries’ doors closed, the organisers, Waterstones Kirkcaldy, have moved it across the road. They anticipates a 7.00 pm start as scheduled.

Fife College’s campus on St Brycedale Road will only be open to students sitting exams and staff supporting them.

The building suffered water damage during the downpours – torrents came throguh the corridor ceilings.

Fife Council roads engineers will also havre to tackle the debris left behind by broken drains and dislodged covers.

Despite the damage and disruptioin, there were no reports of major problems caused by the deluges.