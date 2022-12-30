The Met Office has a Yellow Weather Warning n place for the Kingdom today and with more heavy rain predicted, there could be more problems ahead for motorists.

Reports of flooded or impassable roads have continued to be flagged throughout the morning, and that has also had an impact on public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail reported that the East Coast line is closed at Markinch due to reports of a landslip.

Flooding on the A914 New Inn to Kingslettle (Pic: Fife Jammer/ facebook.com/FifeJL)

Services between Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee via Fife have been suspended.

The west of the region has been badly hit with the main road into Dunfermline at Fife College’s Halbeath campus under water. The adjacent retail park has also been flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Kirkcaldy, the foot of Oriel Road has again flooded and only passable by cars using the footpath.

The quarry road leading from Kirkcaldy to Dalgety Bay is also problematic with parts flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Problems have also been reported in Leven, Pitscottie, and on the A92 north of Balfarg to New Inn.

Many other roads are only passable with care as rain continues to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office alert in place until 9:00pm.

The warning is for heavy rain, snow and ice which could make driving difficult and lead to some transport disruption and possible road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning to householders and businesses is to guard against possible flooding.

Fife Council has also taken to social media with advice on what to do if you are flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad