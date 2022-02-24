Snow in Fife: Bus companies warn of delays as conditions impact on roads
The first snows of 2022 have fallen across Fife.
Residents woke up to a wintry scene as forecast by the Met Office.
It started to fall late on Wednesday evening, and continued this morning.
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning of heavy snow showers and gusty winds for the region, and they are expected until 3:00pm this afternoon.
Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of lightning affecting some places.
Stagecoach has advised some services have been hit by delays because of the road conditions – all services around Glenrothes are currently impacted.
Scotrail has said services are running with only some minor delays.
