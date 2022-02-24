Snow in Fife: Bus companies warn of delays as conditions impact on roads

The first snows of 2022 have fallen across Fife.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:56 am

Residents woke up to a wintry scene as forecast by the Met Office.

It started to fall late on Wednesday evening, and continued this morning.

The snowy scene looking across Kirkcaldy

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning of heavy snow showers and gusty winds for the region, and they are expected until 3:00pm this afternoon.

Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of lightning affecting some places.

Stagecoach has advised some services have been hit by delays because of the road conditions – all services around Glenrothes are currently impacted.

Scotrail has said services are running with only some minor delays.

