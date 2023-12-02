Snow in Fife: overnight snowfall hits travel and sport across the Kingdom

Fife woke up to a blanket of snow this morning, disrupting some travel and impacting on the sports fixtures.

There may be further light flurries of snow around lunchtime as it remains cold, with widespread overnight frost forecast by the Met Office. There may be also patches of freezing fog.

The snowfall has hit the sports calendar. Dunfermline Athletic’s game against Queens Park at East End Park has been postponed. East Fife has a pitch inspection scheduled for 11:00am to determine whether it’s game against Spartans goes ahead as scheduled. Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City is also off.