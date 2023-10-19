News you can trust since 1871
Storm Babet: Fife animal attraction will be closed on Friday due to weather warnings

A Fife animal attraction has made the decision to close for the day on Friday, October 20 as the Met Office extended amber and red weather warnings amidst the arrival of Storm Babet across most of Scotland.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Fife Zoo has taken the decision to close on Friday as severe weather warnings are in place as Storm Babet hits the country. The attraction hopes to be able to open on Saturday for the start of its Hallowe'en celebrations. (Pic: Fife Zoo)Fife Zoo has taken the decision to close on Friday as severe weather warnings are in place as Storm Babet hits the country. The attraction hopes to be able to open on Saturday for the start of its Hallowe'en celebrations. (Pic: Fife Zoo)
Fife Zoo are still hoping to be able to launch their Halloween Spooktacular event on Saturday as planned, but this is dependent on the development of the weather warnings.

Yellow and amber weather warnings for rain and a yellow warning for wind are in place across Fife during Friday and into Saturday morning, while red weather warnings are now in place for Friday across Perth and Dundee, meaning a potential ‘danger to life’.

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, said; “The safety of our staff, animals and guests is our absolute priority at Fife Zoo. We have made the decision to close to the public on Friday in the interest of safety. We are hoping that the weather will improve ahead of the exciting launch of our Halloween season on Saturday, but ultimately we will be guided by the advice and communications from the Met Office and the police. Our dedicated team of zookeepers will be on hand to ensure the safety and wellbeing of over 100 animals within our care.”

