Storm Babet: Fife animal attraction will be closed on Friday due to weather warnings

Fife Zoo are still hoping to be able to launch their Halloween Spooktacular event on Saturday as planned, but this is dependent on the development of the weather warnings.

Yellow and amber weather warnings for rain and a yellow warning for wind are in place across Fife during Friday and into Saturday morning, while red weather warnings are now in place for Friday across Perth and Dundee , meaning a potential ‘danger to life’.

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, said; “The safety of our staff, animals and guests is our absolute priority at Fife Zoo. We have made the decision to close to the public on Friday in the interest of safety. We are hoping that the weather will improve ahead of the exciting launch of our Halloween season on Saturday, but ultimately we will be guided by the advice and communications from the Met Office and the police. Our dedicated team of zookeepers will be on hand to ensure the safety and wellbeing of over 100 animals within our care.”