Storm Babet: £500,000 'significant' damage to St Andrews Harbour, town's aquarium closed

The impact of the weekend storms has become clearer as investigations have got underway.

St Andrews Aquarium said all its animals are safe, but its doors will remain closed with the damage was assessed and repaired. The popular visitor attraction, based on the town’s Scores, suffered “substantial” damage caused by the weekend storms and tidal surges.

The family owned aquarium, which opened in 1999, has more than 120 species on show every day, in its cliff-top setting overlooking St Andrews bay.

Seal pup at St Andrews Aquarium (Pic: Submitted)

On its Facebook page, the business said: “Due to the strong winds and tidal surges over the last 24 hours St Andrews Aquarium has unfortunately sustained substantial damage and will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience, anyone with tickets booked can contact our admin. All our animals and most importantly our seals are safe. Our staff will still be here, working tirelessly to take care of them.”

North-east Fife bore the brunt of the worst of the weekend weather with a number of roads flooded. There was also damage to West Sands beach in St Andrews. According to West Sands Ranger Service strong winds and tidal surges removed around 1m of vertical height over the entire beach, and there was “significant damage” along the dune front. All dune paths were affected too, resulting in what they described as “sizeable drop onto the beach.”

going through the dunes.”

St Andrews Harbour Trust also revealed “significant” damage to the harbour, in line with coastal communities along the north-east Fife which bnre the brunt of the storm. Late Sunday evening, it lost the north west slipway and suffered further damage to the east gate- and due to the loss of the slipway, the west end of the small car park is undermined.

More importantly, the cliff face that supports the path down from the cathedral is damaged and, without further protection, could suffer further erosion as the slipway will no longer take the brunt of the waves.

A spokesman added: “As a result, we have closed the harbour in line with Maritime Agency requirements. Although it would be unwise to do so, vessels can still come and go at their own risk. As is stated on several signs around the harbour, we would again advise the general public to avoid the waterfront in stormy weather. The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless but can be extremely dangerous.”

The trust is exploring additional funding to support both emergency and long-term repair work which it estimates costing over £500,000.