The storm has also forced the closure of the town’s popular aquarium until further notice as it surveys the damage.

North-east Fife bore the brunt of the worst of the weekend weather with a number of roads flooded. There was also damage to West Sands beach in St Andrews.

According to West Sands Ranger Service strong winds and tidal surges removed around 1m of vertical height over the entire beach, and there was “significant damage” along the dune front. All dune paths were affected too, resulting in what they described as “sizeable drop onto the beach” going through the dunes.”

Students from the University of St Andrews walk along the harbour wall wearing their infamous red gowns.(Pic: TSPL)

St Andrews Harbour Trust also revealed “significant” damage to the harbour, in line with coastal communities along the coast. Late Sunday evening, it lost the north west slipway and suffered further damage to the east gate- and due to the loss of the slipway, the west end of the small car park is undermined.

More importantly, the cliff face that supports the path down from the cathedral is damaged and, without further protection, could suffer further erosion as the slipway will no longer take the brunt of the waves.

On Tuesday it said further damage to the main wall has been discovered, resulting in the closure of the pier.

A spokesman added: “We have closed the harbour in line with Maritime Agency requirements. Although it would be unwise to do so, vessels can still come and go at their own risk. As is stated on several signs around the harbour, we would again advise the general public to avoid the waterfront in stormy weather. The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless but can be extremely dangerous.”

Seal pup at St Andrews Aquarium (Pic: Submitted)

The trust is exploring additional funding to support both emergency and long-term repair work which it estimates costing over £500,000.

It is engaging with the Scottish Government, statutory bodies and professional services to plan remedial works but expect further storms will exacerbate the issue before any works can be carried out.

On the Pier closure, a spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust continued, “Regrettably, but in the interests of safety, this will impact the traditional Sunday Pier Walks. It is hoped that the closure will be short-lived. We have asked the University of St Andrews to inform the student body that the pier is now closed until further notice and would remind the wider public to avoid the pier area until it has reopened.”

St Andrews Aquarium has also closed until further notice. The aquarium said all its animals are safe, but the popular visitor attraction, based on the town’s Scores, suffered “substantial” damage caused by the weekend storms and tidal surges.

The family owned aquarium, which opened in 1999, has more than 120 species on show every day, in its cliff-top setting overlooking St Andrews bay.