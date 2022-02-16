Storm Dudley: Fife Council urges tenants to delay reporting non-emergency repairs
Council tenants in Fife have been urged to leave the reporting of non-emergency repairs until next week as two severe storms sweep in.
Gusts of up to 90mph have been forecast as Storm Dudley moves across the country, and that is set to be followed by Storm Eunice which could also bring disruption to many parts of the region.
With the weather likely to cause damage, Fife Council is expecting a deluge of calls to its contact centre.
The local authority has appealed to people to only report emergency repairs by phone so it can target support to those most in need.
It said: “Please help us get to those who need help most by only reporting emergency housing repairs by phone for the rest of this week.
“You can still report non-emergency repairs on online.
“We understand that this might cause some inconvenience, but we need to make sure that we get help to those who need it urgently..”