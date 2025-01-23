Storm Eowyn: Fife schools and community centres closed, bin collections disrupted, funerals cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools across Fife will be closed tomorrow amid a red weather alert for strong winds.

Fife Council confirmed on Thursday afternoon that all Fife schools and nurseries will be closed. They said schools will be in touch with families direct about what remote learning will be available.

Other council services to be impacted by the red warning include bin collections and bulky uplifts as well as funeral services being cancelled and community centres closed.

A spokesperson for Fife Council said “There will be no bin or bulky uplifts across Fife on Friday, January 24. Any bulky uplift requests will have to be re-booked.

Much of the country is covered by weather warnings for Storm Eowyn. (Pic: Met Office)

“Do not put bins out on the kerbside for collection until Saturday, January 25 when we will try to empty bins due for collection on Friday over the weekend instead.

"Recycling centres will also be closed.

“All Fife Council funeral services for Friday 24 January have been cancelled.

“Community centres will be closed.”

They said critical services including meals on wheels and home care services will continue to be provided.

The news comes as forecasters warn of “very dangerous conditions” as Storm Eowyn sweeps across the country.

A red alert for strong winds will be in force across much of the Central Belt and southern Scotland, including parts of Fife, between 10am and 5pm on Friday. The alert also covers Northern Ireland.

Forecasters say "very strong winds” associated with Storm Eowyn will cause “very dangerous conditions and significant disruption”.

Under a red warning, members of the public are warned of flying debris resulting in danger to life; very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads; damage to buildings and homes; power cuts and disruption to travel with roads, bridges and railway lines closed and delays and cancellations to bus and train services and flights.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, First Minister John Swinney said: “Red weather warnings like this are very rare. Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”

ScotRail confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it would be suspending all of its services across Scotland on Friday while weather warnings were in place.

BEAR Scotland has warned the storm, which is forecast to bring high winds gusting over 80mph, could see closures and restrictions on bridges.

The conditions would see the Forth Road Bridge closed to all vehicles and the Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge closed to high sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes.

Fife College also announced all its campuses will be closed on Friday with classes being held online where possible.

A spokesperson said course tutors will be in touch with students about alternative arrangements for classes.

As well as the red warning for strong winds, the district also faces other weather warnings in the coming days.

An amber warning for wind remains in place from 6am on Friday until 9pm that night; and a yellow warning for wind is in place from midnight on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.

Forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for snow on Friday, with his warning in place from 3am until noon. It is advised snowfall may cause some travel disruption.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut. They are also advising people not to travel and to stay indoors if they can.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution warned people to stay back from coasts. Michael Avril, its water safety lead for Scotland, said: “If you plan to visit the coast, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea.”