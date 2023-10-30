Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Andrews Aquarium said all its animals are safe, but the doors would remain closed with the damage was assessed and repaired. The popular visitor attraction, based on the town’s Scores, suffered “substantial” damage caused by the weekend storms and tidal surges.

The family owned aquarium, which opened in 1999, has more than 120 species on show every day, in its cliff-top setting overlooking St Andrews bay.

On its Facebook page, the business said: “Due to the strong winds and tidal surges over the last 24 hours St Andrews Aquarium has unfortunately sustained substantial damage and will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience, anyone with tickets booked can contact our admin. All our animals and most importantly our seals are safe. Our staff will still be here, working tirelessly to take care of them.”

Seal pup at St Andrews Aquarium (Pic: Submitted)

North-east Fife bore the brunt of the worst of the weekend weather with a number of roads flooded. There was also damage to West Sands beach in St Andrews. According to West Sands Ranger Service strong winds and tidal surges removed around 1m of vertical height over the entire beach, and there was “significant damage” along the dune front. All dune paths were affected too, resulting in what they described as “sizeable drop onto the beach.”

