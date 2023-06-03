News you can trust since 1871
Sunday weather: Fife set for sunny day with cloudy intervals

Fife can look forward to a sunny Sunday, according to the Met Office.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read

It is forecasting sunshine during the day but a cloudy start and then evening. Glenrothes looks like being the warmest place with temperatures of 16-17 degrees mid afternoon, while in Kirkcaldy it is forecast to be 14 degrees. Cupar should record temperatures of 16 degrees once the cloud disperses from around 11:00am.

It should also be sunny with cloudy intervals across the region on Monday.

Pic: Tim HillPic: Tim Hill
Pic: Tim Hill
