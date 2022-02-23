Thundersnow: Met Office issues yellow alert for Fife
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of heavy snow showers and gusty winds for Fife over the next two days - and that could mean tricky travelling conditions.
The Met Office is forecasting wintry showers from 1.00pm on Wednesday which will continue through until 3.00pm on Thursday.
It warns that frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.
It also warns there may be a small chance of danger to life from flying debris, a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
There may also be a possibility of longer journey times or cancellations as road and rail services are affected by the conditions.
The Met Office also warns of a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services and that some roads and bridges could close.