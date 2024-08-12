Thunderstorm alert for Fife as Met Office issues Yellow Weather warning
Thunder and lightning have already been seen in parts of the Kingdom, from Kelty in the west across to Kirkcaldy.
The Met office has issued a Scotland wide alert that the storms could produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds. Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter.
Motorists are warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. The thunderstorms are expected to clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.
