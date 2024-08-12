Thunderstorm alert for Fife as Met Office issues Yellow Weather warning

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Aug 2024, 08:45 GMT
Fife faces thunderstorms this morning as the Met Office issues a yellow warning.

Thunder and lightning have already been seen in parts of the Kingdom, from Kelty in the west across to Kirkcaldy.

The Met office has issued a Scotland wide alert that the storms could produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds. Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter.

Motorists are warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. The thunderstorms are expected to clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.

