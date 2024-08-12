Thunderstorm alert for Fife as Met Office issues Yellow Weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife faces thunderstorms this morning as the Met Office issues a yellow warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunder and lightning have already been seen in parts of the Kingdom, from Kelty in the west across to Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met office has issued a Scotland wide alert that the storms could produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds. Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter.

Motorists are warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. The thunderstorms are expected to clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.