Video: Kirkcaldy brought to standstill by floods after weather warning

Businesses across Kirkcaldy town centre are mopping up after torrential rain flooded their premises.

A number of roads have also been badly hit with several deep under water.

A man measures the depth of the floods at the Prom.

SEPA - the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency - has issued a flood alert for the whole of Fife.

The A92 was closed between Redhouse Roundabout and Bankhead Roundabout after a collision, and a tree fell on to the carriageway - Traffic Scotland are busy clearing the carriageways as quickly as possible.

The prom has been hit hard by the floods.

There were difficult driving conditions along the Prom where water poured up through a manhole at the corner of Volunteers’ Green, making it almost impassable.

There were reports of flooding at the other end of the waterfront at the foot of Dunnikier Road, and also at Wilson Avenue, and Oriel Road.

Kirkcaldy Galleries was forced to close its doors due to flooding caused by the severe weather - it hopes to re-open on Wednesday.

Curators are currently assessing the impact of water in the building’s basement.

In the High Street, businesses hit were mainly towards the east end of the High Street with several having to mop up during the break in the heavy rain.

The Standing Stane road has also been badly hit.

SEPA’s flood alert was one of five issued for the whole of the country.

It said: “Heavy thundery rain is possible on Monday afternoon which may lead to surface water flooding impacts. This could cause disruption due to flooding from local surface water runoff and over-spilling of small watercourses.

“Due to the nature of the rainfall, it is difficult to predict which areas are most at risk, however the overall risk is expected to decline by the end of the day. Members of the public are advised SEPA’s floodline is 0345 9881188