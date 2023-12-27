News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Weather alert: Fifers urged to travel ‘only if essential’ as Storm Gerrit hits Kingdom

A Yellow warning is in place for Fife as Storm Gerrit starts to cause major problems on the roads. Police have warned people only to travel if absolutely essential.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met office warning is in place until midnight for the Kingdom and many parts of Scotland. It covers flooding, flying debris, downed trees and power lines.

Roads across the Kingdom are already struggling to cope with the downpours. There have been reports of flooding around Fluthers car park in Cupar, while the main road to Dundee has also been badly affected. The road from Springfield towards Clushford Toll is described as impassable, while drivers are urged to take care on the A91 at the Glenfarg junction. The road into Falkland is also badly affected by water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Michelle Burns, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Yellow warnings are in place across the country and as such, conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users.

Most Popular
The road to Falkland under water (Pic: Mark Berry)The road to Falkland under water (Pic: Mark Berry)
The road to Falkland under water (Pic: Mark Berry)

“There are a number of closures on major roads and bridge restrictions have also been implemented during this period of adverse weather and we would advise the public to consult the Traffic Scotland and Met Office websites for continuous and updated information.”

Related topics:FifePolice