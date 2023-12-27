Weather alert: Fifers urged to travel ‘only if essential’ as Storm Gerrit hits Kingdom
The Met office warning is in place until midnight for the Kingdom and many parts of Scotland. It covers flooding, flying debris, downed trees and power lines.
Roads across the Kingdom are already struggling to cope with the downpours. There have been reports of flooding around Fluthers car park in Cupar, while the main road to Dundee has also been badly affected. The road from Springfield towards Clushford Toll is described as impassable, while drivers are urged to take care on the A91 at the Glenfarg junction. The road into Falkland is also badly affected by water.
Inspector Michelle Burns, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Yellow warnings are in place across the country and as such, conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users.
“There are a number of closures on major roads and bridge restrictions have also been implemented during this period of adverse weather and we would advise the public to consult the Traffic Scotland and Met Office websites for continuous and updated information.”