A Yellow warning is in place for Fife as Storm Gerrit starts to cause major problems on the roads. Police have warned people only to travel if absolutely essential – and Stagecoach has said the A91 has closed, resulting in changes to its services.

The Met office warning is in place until midnight for the Kingdom and many parts of Scotland. It covers flooding, flying debris, downed trees and power lines.

Roads across the Kingdom are already struggling to cope with the downpours. There have been reports of flooding around Fluthers car park in Cupar, while the main road to Dundee has also been badly affected. The road from Springfield towards Clushford Toll is described as impassable, while drivers are urged to take care on the A91 at the Glenfarg junction. The road into Falkland is also badly affected by water.

Stagecoach tweeted around teatime that the A91 had been closed by police “and looks like it will remain closed for the rest of the night.” As a result, Services X24 and X59 will terminate at Cupar Rail Station as they cannot get to St Andrews. A

Inspector Michelle Burns, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Yellow warnings are in place across the country and as such, conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users.