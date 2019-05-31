Weather: Forecast for Fife over the weekend

There are lots of events taking place in Fife over the weekend.

And organisers will be hoping the recent wet weather gives way to a more settled couple of days.

So, here’s the latest forecast from the Met Office for Saturday and Sunday.

The good news is it looks like it’s going to be drier, brighter and warmer on Saturday, still cloudy but with only a small chance of rain, and some sunny spells, particularly in the east of the Kingdom.

Temperatures will also be up, with a maximum of 16 degrees expected in the late afternoon and early evening.

Unfortunately, there will be periods of rain on Sunday, which could be heavy at times, particularly in late afternoon, though the temperatures will stay around the 16 degree mark.