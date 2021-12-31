Weather update: Fife set for the mildest New Year
Fifers can look forward to a very mild start to the New Year, according to the Met Office.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:08 pm
Updated
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:10 pm
The weekend weather forecast is ideal for getting out and about after Hogmanay.
Ne’er Day is going to be cloudy, with sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Temperatures are forecast to be 11-12 degrees.
Read More
Read MoreSt Clair Street crash: Road remains closed after early morning collision puts tw...
On Sunday the forecast is clear turning to cloudy by lunchtime.
Temperatures will be seven to eight degrees.
The UK is expected to have one of the warmest New Years on record as temperatures topped 15 degrees in some places down south on Hogmanay.