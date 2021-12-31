Weather update: Fife set for the mildest New Year

The weekend weather forecast is ideal for getting out and about after Hogmanay.

Ne’er Day is going to be cloudy, with sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Temperatures are forecast to be 11-12 degrees.

Esplanade, Kirkcaldy

On Sunday the forecast is clear turning to cloudy by lunchtime.

Temperatures will be seven to eight degrees.

The UK is expected to have one of the warmest New Years on record as temperatures topped 15 degrees in some places down south on Hogmanay.

