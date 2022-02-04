Weather warning: Met Office issues yellow alert for Fife this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of wintry showers for Fife this weekend - and that could mean tricky travelling conditions.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:50 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:51 am

The alert also applies to Central and Tayside regions.

The Met Office is forecasting showers will be wintry at times even to low levels, with a few cm of snow possible on some of the the highest routes.

A yellow alert has been issued by the Met Office

Traffic Scotland advised motorists it may lead to some tricky driving conditions.

