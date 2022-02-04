Weather warning: Met Office issues yellow alert for Fife this weekend
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of wintry showers for Fife this weekend - and that could mean tricky travelling conditions.
The alert also applies to Central and Tayside regions.
The Met Office is forecasting showers will be wintry at times even to low levels, with a few cm of snow possible on some of the the highest routes.
Traffic Scotland advised motorists it may lead to some tricky driving conditions.