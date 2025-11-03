​Well earned retirement for police dog Amber

Amber in action for Police Scotland

​One of Police Scotland’s most successful police dogs has hung up her harness for the final time as she enters retirement.

Amber, a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined the force in 2016 and began her training in early 2017 in Glasgow to become a general purpose dog working across the Tayside area.

As well as collaring criminals, tracking missing people, and sniffing out vital clues, Amber has been a regular competitor in both Regional and National Police Dog Trials.

She competed in the Scottish Regional Police Dog Trials four separate times, earning her name on all the major trophies – each one testing her tracking, searching, and criminal apprehension skills.

Amber with some of her trophies

Amber and her long-term handler, PC Scott McMaster, have represented Police Scotland three times at the National Police Dog Trials.

In 2022, the team received the Endeavour Trophy from the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals in Cirencester.

The following year in Nottingham, they elevated their performance, achieving the second-highest score in the competition.

Amber was awarded the prestigious “City of London” Trophy, recognising her as the most obedient police dog in the UK.

Enjoying retirement at Glenshee

PC McMaster said: “I’ve had Amber since she was 11 months old, and the bond we share is unbreakable.

"She’s brilliant at her job, and I know whenever we attend an incident, she’s more than capable of handling any task and she always has my back.

“I’m so proud of everything she’s achieved.

"To be able to say I’ve handled the most obedient police dog in the UK and showcased her abilities at national trials is a real honour.”

Amber’s final shifts saw her track down six suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle and trailer.

The group was linked to a series of crimes across rural Perthshire.

Despite unpleasant weather conditions, Amber followed a 2km trail and located the suspects, who were attempting to hide.

Now, as she enters retirement there was little doubt where Amber was going to end up.

“There was never any question for me about keeping Amber once she retired, she’s a massive part of my life and my family’s life,” PC McMaster said.

“While police dogs follow strict training routines and shift patterns during service, Amber can now relax and enjoy her retirement as a full-time member of the family.

“Knowing her personality, she’ll stay active, she’ll probably miss the night shifts and the thrill of a search, but she’ll also love putting her paws up on the sofa.”

In recent months, Amber also played a key role in training her successor, PD Chilli, a two-year-old black Belgian Malinois.

Licensed in June 2025, Chilli has been learning the ropes with Amber’s guidance and is already making a name for herself, recently tracking a suspect into a barley field in Forfar.

As spokesman for Police Scotland added: “As PD Chilli takes the lead, we wish PD Amber a long, happy, and well-earned retirement.”