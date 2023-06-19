News you can trust since 1871
Wellbeing co-ordinator signs off at Glenrothes care home with final fete

Wellbeing coordinator, Rob Gallagher has organised his last fete for the residents of Lomond Court in Glenrothes.
By Robert GallagherContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST
Lomond Court is the venue for the fayre (Pic: Google Maps)Lomond Court is the venue for the fayre (Pic: Google Maps)
Lomond Court is the venue for the fayre (Pic: Google Maps)

After eight years, Rob is retiring, and he hopes the fete on Saturday, July 1, will be a huge success and bring people from all over the community.

The residents and Rob have been busy deigning and making a variety of carnival 'style' games from recycled materials. Rob hopes children will accompany their parents and friends to come and try the coconut shy, shooting range, ‘beat the goalie’, crazy putting and much more and visit the various stalls.

The pandemic and inclement weather have caused the care home’s fetes to be cancelled over the last four years - the hope is this year will bring sunshine, fun and a sense of belonging to their community for the residents. Tullis Russell Brass Band will be playing and it is very much hoped the fabulous Townsley Piper brothers may come and play too.

Rob has run many community events over the years – he hosted the Sellotape people display in the Kingdom Shopping Centre focusing on dementia and how with support and opportunity residents can still enjoy their lives doing things they have always done. Rob also wishes to thank everyone in the Glenrothes community, the Kingdom Centre, families and friends of Lomond Court, staff colleagues and managers and CJlang and the Spar on Bighty Road for its incredibly generous sponsorship of this final fete fling.The event runs from 2.30pm until 4.30pm, and entry is free.

Related topics:Glenrothes