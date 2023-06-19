Lomond Court is the venue for the fayre (Pic: Google Maps)

After eight years, Rob is retiring, and he hopes the fete on Saturday, July 1, will be a huge success and bring people from all over the community.

The residents and Rob have been busy deigning and making a variety of carnival 'style' games from recycled materials. Rob hopes children will accompany their parents and friends to come and try the coconut shy, shooting range, ‘beat the goalie’, crazy putting and much more and visit the various stalls.

The pandemic and inclement weather have caused the care home’s fetes to be cancelled over the last four years - the hope is this year will bring sunshine, fun and a sense of belonging to their community for the residents. Tullis Russell Brass Band will be playing and it is very much hoped the fabulous Townsley Piper brothers may come and play too.