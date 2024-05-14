Wendy Chamberlain MP visits Inspired Breaks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, Wendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife visited Inspired Breaks in Leven, and met with owner Tina Ramzi.

Inspired Breaks provide a safe, short term, homely environment for people with a mild to moderate learning disabilities, ensuring dignity, respect and privacy at all times. The home-away-from-home atmosphere allows a comfortable environment where carers are also given a break from their caring role.

“It was great meeting Tina and hearing about all the amazing work they do here at Inspired Breaks.

Chamberlain, Amanda Clark, parent and Liberal Democrat PPC and Tina Ramzi, owner of Inspired Breaks