What's on in Fife: your guide to shows at venues across Fife
There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.
July 11
Paula O’Brien: Psycho Medium - Nothing Medium About Me, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
The Steamie, Lochgelly Theatre
Music: Arienas, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Anton & Giovanni: Together Again, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Gavin: The World Does Not Revolve Around You, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Darren Forbes, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
July 12
The Rat Pack Returns, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
The Land That Never Was, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
The Rocky Roads with Daryl Hockin, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
July 17
Lulu,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
The Niche Family & Adam Thom, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
July 18
Marrakesh / Stephanie (Voodoo Pilots), Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
Natasha Thomson, Hugo’s, Dalgety Bay
July 19
Music: JJ Gilmour, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Buzzards Of Babylon, Chin Up, We Cry Wolf, & The Last Fight, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
The Columbos, CISWO Glenrothes
July 20
Milkshake Live: On Holiday, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
July 24
Kris Dreaver & Chris Stout, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
July 25
Beautiful Trainwreck Show, with Ben Errington, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Kai Humphries, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Bohemian Monk Machine The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
July 26
Betamax Bandits, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Kai Humphries & Craig Hill, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
July 27
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Craig Hill Byre Theatre, St Andrews
July 29-31
Ladyboys of Bangkok, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
July 31
Artie’s Singing Kettle, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Summertime special, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 1
Ultimate Irish Hooley, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Gimme Abba, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
August 2
My Name IS Doddie Foundation: Celtic Cabaret, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
August 3
Tosca: Opera Bohemia, Old Kirk.
Ernest, CISWO Glenrothes
August 10
Dinosaur Adventure Live - The Big Jurassic Storm, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
The McDougalls: Pirate Adventure, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 14
Eabhal, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 16
Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Lang Toun Jazz: Andrea Carlson & The Love Police, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Cirque: The Greatest Show,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 17
Elton John Tribute CISWO Glenrothes
August 22
T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Pink/Erasure tribute double bill, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 23
Blor, Styx, Kirkcaldy - tribute to Blur
August 24
The Tremeloes, CISWO Glenrothes
Rock The Rovers, Styx, Kirkcaldy -Velour Amour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State Of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbos, Steph, The Diversions, BUick 55s, Charles Wood, Albo.
August 28
Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 29
Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 30
Clark Stewart, Fife Arms
Squabble Fest, Styx - two rooms of live music with multiple bands on line-up
August 31
An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes
September 3-4
Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 4
Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 5 In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Singin’ I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
September 6
Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 8-13
Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 11
Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
September 13
Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre