What’s on: your guide to​ gigs & shows across Fife

The cast of Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back.

September 18

The Ultimate 70s' Show is coming to Lochgelly Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back, Dalgety Bay Parish Church

September 19 & 20

Boys, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - from the same team which brought The Collie’s Shed to the venue

September 19

Music: Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Black Cat Bone, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Hardwicke Circus, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Heaven and Hellvis & Weird Decibels,Monarch Bar, Dunfermline

Kevlar, The Venue, Kirkcaldy

September 20

Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Man’s Best friend, Adam Smith Theatre

Stevie McCrorie, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Hells Bells (AC/DC tribute), Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Jamie B, The Venue, Kirkcaldy

September 21

Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Hells Bells (AC/DC tribute), Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

September 24

Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 25

The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

September 26

Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

Lhamo Grace, Barty’s, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy

September 27

Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Queen: A Dazzling Tribute, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

Let The Music Takeover: Steph Gilmour, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy

ParkaLife, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

September 28

The McCommitments, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 1-4

GAMA: All Shook Up, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

October 1

Stars Of Irish Country, Lochgelly Centre

October 2

Karnataka, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 3

Women Of Noise: Catch 22s, Voodoo Pilots, Talking About Ray, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The Freddie & Queen Experience, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

James Oliver Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 4

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

Arcari Hypnotist, Adam Smith Theatre

Aberdour Unplugged: Ronnie & George Mackie, Aberdour Boat Club

October 8 & 9

Fairport Convention, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 10

Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Women In Rock, Rothes Halls.

October 11

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show, Adam Smith Theatre

Hotel California, Eagles’ tribute, Rothes Halls

Ultimate 70s Show, Lochgelly Centre

Sons Of Liberty, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 12

ELO/The Beatles Beyond, CISWSO Glenrothes

Nik Kershaw: Musings & Lyrics,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

October 15

Francis Rossi, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

October 16

Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre

Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience by Xenna, Rothes Halls

Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Jerry Joseph,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 17

Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre

Permacrisis, with H8teball & Aklias, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Pink Floydian, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

The Secret Psychic, Queens Hotel, Cardenden

October 18

Yesterday Once More: The Carpenters Songbook, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Torridon,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Appetite For Illusion/Heaven & Hellvis, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Pink Floydian, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 19

Soul Town, Styx, Kirkcaldy

Band Of MHM Royal Marines in concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

October 20

Very Santana, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 21, 23 & 24

Albert Lee, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 23

Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre

October 24

David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy