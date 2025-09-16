What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife
September 18
Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back, Dalgety Bay Parish Church
September 19 & 20
Boys, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - from the same team which brought The Collie’s Shed to the venue
September 19
Music: Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Black Cat Bone, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Hardwicke Circus, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Heaven and Hellvis & Weird Decibels,Monarch Bar, Dunfermline
Kevlar, The Venue, Kirkcaldy
September 20
Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Man’s Best friend, Adam Smith Theatre
Stevie McCrorie, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Hells Bells (AC/DC tribute), Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Jamie B, The Venue, Kirkcaldy
September 21
Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Hells Bells (AC/DC tribute), Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
September 24
Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 25
The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
September 26
Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
Lhamo Grace, Barty’s, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy
September 27
Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Queen: A Dazzling Tribute, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
Let The Music Takeover: Steph Gilmour, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy
ParkaLife, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
September 28
The McCommitments, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 1-4
GAMA: All Shook Up, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
October 1
Stars Of Irish Country, Lochgelly Centre
October 2
Karnataka, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 3
Women Of Noise: Catch 22s, Voodoo Pilots, Talking About Ray, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
The Freddie & Queen Experience, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
James Oliver Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 4
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
Arcari Hypnotist, Adam Smith Theatre
Aberdour Unplugged: Ronnie & George Mackie, Aberdour Boat Club
October 8 & 9
Fairport Convention, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 10
Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Women In Rock, Rothes Halls.
October 11
Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show, Adam Smith Theatre
Hotel California, Eagles’ tribute, Rothes Halls
Ultimate 70s Show, Lochgelly Centre
Sons Of Liberty, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 12
ELO/The Beatles Beyond, CISWSO Glenrothes
Nik Kershaw: Musings & Lyrics,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
October 15
Francis Rossi, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
October 16
Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre
Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience by Xenna, Rothes Halls
Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Jerry Joseph,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 17
Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre
Permacrisis, with H8teball & Aklias, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Pink Floydian, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
The Secret Psychic, Queens Hotel, Cardenden
October 18
Yesterday Once More: The Carpenters Songbook, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Torridon,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Appetite For Illusion/Heaven & Hellvis, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Pink Floydian, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 19
Soul Town, Styx, Kirkcaldy
Band Of MHM Royal Marines in concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
October 20
Very Santana, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 21, 23 & 24
Albert Lee, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 23
Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre
October 24
David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy