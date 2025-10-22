What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows in Fife
There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.
October 21, 23 & 24
Albert Lee, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 23
Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre
October 24
David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
October 25
Thank Abba For The Music, Rothes Halls
Wee Fife Folk Festival, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Symphonic Rock Orchestra,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
The Filthy Tongues, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
MInkfits, Temporal Prophet, FeralGhoul, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
Fleeting Rumours, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Punkowe’en - feat Face Up, Goodbye Blue Monday, The Guillotines, Brat. The Fragz, Crocodile Tears & more, The Monarch Bar, Dunfermline
October 26
Artie Sings Kettle Hallowe’en, Rothes Halls
Spyres,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Fleeting Rumours, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 29
The Ancient Oak of Baldor, Rothes Halls
October 30
Connor Burns: Gallus,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
The Bates Motel, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
October 31
Trextasy Greatest Hits Tour, Rothes Halls
The Songs Of Stuart Adamson, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Cowboy Hunters/Aye Hobos, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
3’s A Crowd, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy
November 1
UK Pink Floyd Experience, Rothes Halls
50 Years of Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, Adam Smith Theatre
Backchat, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy
The Songs Of Stuart Adamson,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Punk In The Pit - all day event, The White Gates, Comrie
November 1-2
Swan Lake by Youth Ballet Scotland, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
November 2
Orange Claw Hammer - Captain Beefheart Tribute,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
November 3
Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy
November 7
Bruce Fummey: How Scotland Made The World, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Kirsten Adamson, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
We Cry Wolf plus Chin Up & The Last Fight, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Krissy Matthews Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Adam Ross and Gillian Fleetwood, Castlehill Community Centre, Cupar.
November 7-8
Fife Opera: La Boheme by Puccini, Adam Smith Theatre
November 8
Jon Mancini & Michael Kilkie, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy
Enjoy The Silence: Depeche Mode tribute, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Focus,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Guana Batz, The Numbskulls, Red Hot Riot, Buzzbomb, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
November 9
Focus, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
November 11-15
Sunshine on Leith, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
November 12
Born In The USA, Rothes Halls
November 13
Nashville Live, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
November 14
Kennie Simon, A Taste Of Hot Chocolate, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Rothes Halls
Maiden Scotland, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
A Foreigner’s Journey, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
November 15
Heave Can Wait: The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute Show, Rothes Halls
Barbara Dickson, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Esprit D’Air, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Alan Murrie as Golden Bowie, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy
November 19
Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison of Ocean Colour Scene, Rothes Halls
November 20
Stick Man, Rothes Halls
November 21
Hugh Cornwell, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline.
ELO, Beatles & Beyond, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Burn The Maps, Definition, Got Got Need, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
November 22
Barry Steele: The Roy Orbison Story, Rothes Halls
White China, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Big Wolf Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
November 23
Out Of The Blue - Joni Mitchell Tribute, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
November 27
Warner E Hodges, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
November 28
King Hammond & The Rude Boy Mafia & support, The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
Absolute Elvis with Johnny Lee Memphis, Rothes Halls
Kingdom Of Madness, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Cousin Ken’s Nephews, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy
November 29
The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy
The Iotas, Fire Station, Dunfermline
December 4-January 10
Oor Wee Mammy McGoose, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
December 5-30
Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre
December 4
Davey Pattinson Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
December 5
Shamanic, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Mama Genesis, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Big Tuna, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy
December 2-6
Kelty Musical Association: The Sound Of Music,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
December 3-6
Treasure Island, Lochgelly Centre
December 6
Voyage, Styx, Kirkcaldy - Abba tribute
Mama Genesis, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross
Betamax Bandits, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy
December 7
Allman’s Project By Safehouse, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross