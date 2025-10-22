What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows in Fife

x

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.

October 21, 23 & 24

Albert Lee, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

John Barrowman is at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on December 13 (Pic: Submitted)

October 23

Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre

October 24

David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Kirsten Adamson is at PJ Molloys on November 7 (Pic: Submitted)

October 25

Thank Abba For The Music, Rothes Halls

Wee Fife Folk Festival, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Symphonic Rock Orchestra,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The Filthy Tongues, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

MInkfits, Temporal Prophet, FeralGhoul, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Fleeting Rumours, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punkowe’en - feat Face Up, Goodbye Blue Monday, The Guillotines, Brat. The Fragz, Crocodile Tears & more, The Monarch Bar, Dunfermline

October 26

Artie Sings Kettle Hallowe’en, Rothes Halls

Spyres,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Fleeting Rumours, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 29

The Ancient Oak of Baldor, Rothes Halls

October 30

Connor Burns: Gallus,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The Bates Motel, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 31

Trextasy Greatest Hits Tour, Rothes Halls

The Songs Of Stuart Adamson, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Cowboy Hunters/Aye Hobos, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

3’s A Crowd, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

November 1

UK Pink Floyd Experience, Rothes Halls

50 Years of Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, Adam Smith Theatre

Backchat, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy

The Songs Of Stuart Adamson,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Punk In The Pit - all day event, The White Gates, Comrie

November 1-2

Swan Lake by Youth Ballet Scotland, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

November 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orange Claw Hammer - Captain Beefheart Tribute,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 3

Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

November 7

Bruce Fummey: How Scotland Made The World, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Kirsten Adamson, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

We Cry Wolf plus Chin Up & The Last Fight, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Krissy Matthews Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Adam Ross and Gillian Fleetwood, Castlehill Community Centre, Cupar.

November 7-8

Fife Opera: La Boheme by Puccini, Adam Smith Theatre

November 8

Jon Mancini & Michael Kilkie, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy The Silence: Depeche Mode tribute, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Focus,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Guana Batz, The Numbskulls, Red Hot Riot, Buzzbomb, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

November 9

Focus, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 11-15

Sunshine on Leith, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

November 12

Born In The USA, Rothes Halls

November 13

Nashville Live, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

November 14

Kennie Simon, A Taste Of Hot Chocolate, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Rothes Halls

Maiden Scotland, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Foreigner’s Journey, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 15

Heave Can Wait: The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute Show, Rothes Halls

Barbara Dickson, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Esprit D’Air, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Alan Murrie as Golden Bowie, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy

November 19

Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison of Ocean Colour Scene, Rothes Halls

November 20

Stick Man, Rothes Halls

November 21

Hugh Cornwell, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline.

ELO, Beatles & Beyond, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burn The Maps, Definition, Got Got Need, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

November 22

Barry Steele: The Roy Orbison Story, Rothes Halls

White China, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Big Wolf Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 23

Out Of The Blue - Joni Mitchell Tribute, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 27

Warner E Hodges, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 28

King Hammond & The Rude Boy Mafia & support, The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Absolute Elvis with Johnny Lee Memphis, Rothes Halls

Kingdom Of Madness, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Cousin Ken’s Nephews, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

November 29

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

The Iotas, Fire Station, Dunfermline

December 4-January 10

Oor Wee Mammy McGoose, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

December 5-30

Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre

December 4

Davey Pattinson Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

December 5

Shamanic, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Mama Genesis, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Big Tuna, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 2-6

Kelty Musical Association: The Sound Of Music,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

December 3-6

Treasure Island, Lochgelly Centre

December 6

Voyage, Styx, Kirkcaldy - Abba tribute

Mama Genesis, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Betamax Bandits, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 7

Allman’s Project By Safehouse, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross