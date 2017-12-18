When will bins be collected in Fife over Christmas and New Year?

Most of Fife Council will be closed from December 25 to 27 and from January 1 to 3.

There are no bin collections on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, or on January 1 and 2.

Bins due to be emptied on these dates will be emptied on December 23 and 24, and December 30 and 31 respectively.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportatioin committee, said: “We always try to keep service disruption to a minimum during the holidays but some changes are necessary over Christmas.

“Householders who are scheduled to get their bins collected on December 25 and 26, and January 1 and 2, we ask you to please put your bins out on the Saturday/Sunday before.”

Recycling centres are closed on December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2.

There are no special uplifts now until January 8.

To check your bin collections visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/bincollections.

Fifers are reminded that out of hours support is still available when the local authority is closed.

For example, if you have an urgent social work enquiry, emergency council house repair or urgent enquiry relating to a birth, marriage or death you should call 03451 55 00 99.

Scottish Welfare Fund Community Care Grant applications can be applied for online at www.fifedirect.org.uk/welfarefund.

To keep in touch with Fife Council this winter visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/winter.