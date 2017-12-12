When will the bins be emptied in Fife over Christmas and New Year?

Fife Council has unveiled an altered bin collection schedule over the festive period.

And it’s a good job it has – what with all that wrapping paper, turkey bones, and unwanted socks you’ll have cluttering up your home over Christmas, you may be desperate to clear some space.

Over the festive period this year bin collections will be changed from Monday and Tuesday to the Saturday and Sunday before.

If your bin should be emptied on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) or New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1) then bin crews will empty your bin on the Saturday - so that means Saturday December 23, or Saturday December 30.

If your bin should be emptied on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26) or Tuesday, January 2, then bin crews will empty your bin on the Sunday before (Sunday, December 24, or 31).

The council is urging residents to remember to leave bins at your usual collection point for 6am on those days.

Bulk uplifts are not available over the festive period from December 18, uplifts will resume from Monday, January 8, 2018.

You can still pre-book uplifts by calling 03451 550022 during normal opening hours.