Where are Fife’s worst potholes?

According to The Beatles there were 4000 potholes in Blackburn, Lancashire – but Fife can top that.

This week, Fife Council revealed it had repaired 6000 potholes in local roads since the Beast From The East hit the region.

But more remain to be filled in.

The 2018 severe winter weather took a huge toll on the Kingdom’s road, and the local authority says it is filling 450 of them every week.

The damage was done by freezing temperatures, grit, heavy rainfall and flooding.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “Keeping Fife’s roads in an acceptable condition is no easy task, but thanks to our roads teams and three pothole busters we’re making good progress.

“We know that many more potholes still need our urgent attention and we’re endeavouring to get to them as soon as possible.

“As well as our own inspection system, many of the potholes we repair every year are reported to us by members of the public and I want to thank everyone who has done so.”

To report a pothole on any Fife road, you can do it online - www.fifedirect.org.uk/potholes or phone 03451 55 00 11.

The council aims to repair potholes within five working days of it being reported.

>> What is the worst pothole you have encountered? Send us your examples! Email the address, and a photo if you have one, to ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk - and we’ll let the Council know about it!