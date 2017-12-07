Where can I get advice on Universal Credit?

Waiting on payments:

You can get an advance from the DWP - but it has to be repaid. It’s a loan and they will deduct it from future payments.

Alternatively, Scottish Welfare Fund offers grants to help with living costs in times of crisis.

www.fifedirect.org/welfarefund

Call: 0300 555 0265

Need to eat:

Fife has a number of foodbanks which can be a lifeline.

Find your nearest one at: www.fifedirect.org/foodbanks

Online help:

Check your benefit entitlements at www.entitledto.co.uk

For general help and lists of local contacts - www.fifedirect.org.uk

For credit union guidance - www.creditunions.,co.uk

www.fifevoluntaryaction.org.uk

www.cabfife.corg.uk

Help me budget:

Speak to your Job Centre work coach or CARF.

Advice on benefit reviews and making appeals:

Call the DWP on 0345 600 4272

GENERAL ADVICE:

CARF is based in the heart of town, and offers advice on a host of issues. It runs a drop-in service where no appointments are required.

Visit their offices at New Volunteer House, 16 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1XT

CARF has a drop-in service for all advice needs. Appointments are not necessary

Monday: 10.00 am - 4.00 pm; Tuesday 10.00 am - 1.00 pm & 1.30 pm - 4.30 pm; Thursday 1.00 pm - 4.00 pm; Friday: 10.00 am - 12.30 pm & 1.30 - 4.00 pm;

Visit www.cabfife.org.uk

access to a computer:

Burntisland Library, 102 High Street, Burntisland (closed Dec 24-January 3)

Kirkcaldy Galleries: Thursday, December 28 (9.30 am - 7.00 pm); Friday, December 29 (3.0 am - 5.00 pm); Saturday, December 30 (9.30 am - 5.00 pm)

Templehall Library: Thursday, December 28 (9.30 am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 7.00 pm); Friday, December 29 (9.30 am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm); Saturday, December 30 (9.30 am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm)

Windmill Library: Thursday, January 4 (from 9.30 am); Monday January 8 (from 9.30 am)

Citizens Advice & Rights Fife (CARF), New Volunteer House, 18 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy: Friday December 22 (10.00 am - 2.00 pm); Wednesday, January 3 (10.00 am - 2.00 pm)

Advice & support:

Clued-Up, 441 High Street, Kirkcaldy: Friday, December 31 (Midday - 4.00 pm); Friday, January 5 (Midday - 4.00 pm).

Job Centre Plus, 5 Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy: Wednesday, December 27 (10.00 am - 5.00 pm); Thursday, December 28 (9.00 am - 5.00 pm); Friday, December 29 (9.00 am - 5.00 pm); Wednesday January 5 (10.00 am - 5.00 pm).

VTASS/Kingdom Credit Union, YMCA, Hendry Crescent, Kirkcaldy: Closes December 22. Re-opens Wednesday, January 10.

Scottish Welfare Fund (0300 55550 265): Thursday December 28 (9.00 am - 2.30 pm); Friday, December 29 (9.00 am - 2.30 pm); Thursday, January 4 (9.00 am - 2.30 pm); Friday, January 5 (9.00 am - 2.30 pm); Monday January 8.

Fife Gingerbread, Greig Institute, Forth Street, Leven: Closes Friday December 22 at 1.00 pm, re-opens January 4.

Conduit Scotland (responsible lender and alternative to high cost credit), 34 High Street, Kirkcaldy: Closes Friday, December 22 at 4.00 pm, re-opens Wednesday January 3.

Fife Council Customer Services Centre, Town House, Wemyssfield, Kirkcaldy (03451 55 00 00): Open, Thursday, December 28/Friday, 29th, and Thursday January 4/Friday 5th.

Fife Migrants Forum, The Postings, Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy: Closes Friday, December 22, re-opens Wednesday, January 3