Where you can sign our cinema petition in Kinghorn and Burntisland

Thousands already have, both online and in person, with dozens more taking copies to get signed by family, friends, neighbours, and workmates.

And now we’ve made it easier than ever for you to add you signature to the growing masses as we ramp up the bid to bring a much needed and wanted cinema to Kirkcaldy.

This week we have put petitions into a number of businesses in Kinhorn and Burntisland – neighbouring towns which would bring a significant numberof peoples to a multiplex in Kirkcaldy.

Councillor Alistair Cameron said: “I’m urging everyone to add their names to the petition that’s now in many of our shops and businesses.

“There’s already been a very positive response, especially from young people, most of whom have grown up without a cinema in their town.

“They’re certainly backing it which is great to see.

“Many already think a cinema operator is already appointed but that’s not the case, so the petition is our way of giving the message loud and clear that we want and we need a cinema in Kirkcaldy.”

You can sign opur petition at the following premises:

KINGHORN: Dragon’s Den, Nicola’s Cupcake Cafe, The Crown, The Co-op, Stuart’s the Bakers, Kinghorn Dental Surgery, Day To-day, Kinghorn Community Centre, Harbour View

BURNTISLAND: The Sands Hotel, The Beacon Leisure Centre, The Crown, Novelli’s, Jason’s Newsagents, Co-op, Potter About, Tom Courts Butchers, Burntisland Heritage Centre, Murdoch’s, Silver Threads