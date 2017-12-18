Whisky returns to historic Fife distillery

Whisky has flowed again at the first recorded distillery in Scotland after production returned to the site in October.

The first cut of the new whisky was captured at Lindores Abbey Distillery on Wednesday, a site that has been described as the “spiritual home’’ of whisky.

The cut was the first captured at the abbey in more than 500 years – exchequer rolls from 1494 show that Friar John Cor of the abbey paid duty on eight ‘bolls’ of malt to make ‘aqua vitae’, or alcohol, for King James IV.

The new £7 million distillery and visitor centre opened its doors in October, following a 20-year regeneration project.

Gary Haggart, distillery manager, said: “Distilling the first spirit at Lindores Abbey in more than 500 years is such an honour – it’s now the task of the team here to produce a Scotch whisky worthy of its spiritual home.

“We’re looking forward to that challenge, using all of the expertise and passion Drew and Helen McKenzie Smith have garnered from across the industry, and it will be our pleasure to welcome whisky pilgrims through our doors to share in the spirit of this unique place.”