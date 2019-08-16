Why we can’t start the school day with God Save The Queen - column

Should primary school children sing God Save the Queen before morning assembly?

The question was posed a few weeks ago as part of one of those round-in-circles radio phone-in debates.

You could tell it was the silly season, all politicians have skedaddled on holiday, and there was an awful lot of air time to fill.

Still, Murdo Fraser MSP was first to leap to his feet and wave his Union Jack flag, saying “being patriotic is a good thing.”

It may well be. Lots of Scots wave flags, some of them so often I fear their arms will fall off, but introducing the national anthem – any anthem – to the classroom sounds like something from the last days of the empire. And that was an awful long time ago...

Do schools even have morning assembly these days?

If they are anything like my first school, they consisted of a teacher rattling through the rollcall with absolutely no interest whether we were wide-eyed and bushy tailed, and eager to learn, or still lying in our beds.

The thought of getting these lumbering, unco-ordinated lumps of surliness to stand, and then sing – not mumble, but properly sing – God Save The Queen is just preposterous .

The sound they make collectively is similar to that of goose honking in distress somewhere in the distance.

And spare a thought too for the poor teacher who has to start the song off. Grief, their accapella skills adhere to the Eric Morcambe school of music. All the right notes, just not necessarily in the right order.

Let’s be honest, there is about as much enthusiasm for making it compulsory to sing God Save The Queen as there is for the return of Take The High Road on Scottish Television.

And the days of deference died out many years ago.

All this standing on ceremony malarkey, bowing and curtsying in front of someone who just happens to have been born into a family who live in a bigger hoose and have more outfits in their dressing-up box than most families has always struck me as pointless.

And the song – grief it’s awful. A balloon-bursting misery of an anthem that only sounds powerful at Last Night Of The Proms.

And you can take it as read that, even before the last notes have finished, some wee MSP you’ve never heard of will be on their feet demanding pupils also sing Flower Of Scotland to counteract that old chestnut grievance about “rebellious Scots to crush” from the second verse no-one ever sings or actually cares about.

And the problem with Flower Of Scotland is it’s just as awful – another dirge that makes me cringe whenever I hear it sung half-heartedly, which is far too often. Still, it’s not as bad as the woeful Scots Wha Hae.

But, let’s face it, we’re simply not a nation of singers. We leave that to the Welsh.

They have voices that can make mountains weep – soaring, powerful, lyrical beauty. We Scots stare at our feet, mumble and race each other to see who can sit down first once the last note hovers into view.

Anthems every morning? Next question, caller...