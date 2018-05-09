Why were helicopters seen flying in formation over Kirkcaldy?

Helicopters spotted over Kirkcaldy on Wednesday afternoon were on routine transit between locations.

The Press received several calls after four were spotted flying in formation across the Templehall area late this afternoon.

The flights, confirmed by the MOD, followed on from a UK-led military exercise, which finished on May 4.

Aircraft flew from RAF Lossiemouth as part of Joint Warrior, a NATO exercise usually held twice a year in and around Scotland.

The exercise involved more than 11,600 military personnel from 17 nations in which Apache and Tornado jet squadrons also took part.