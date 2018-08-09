Will Kirkcaldy’s comic con become an annual fixture?

Organisers behind Kirkcaldy’s first comic con are hoping the event will return after the inaugrual outing at the weekend.

Sci-fi and fantasy fans, traders and cosplayers all flocked to the event at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday.

It was organised by Kingdom Comics’ Andy Magee, who said the event went well.

He said: “It was a pretty successful event.

“The likelihood is we’ll be doing it again next year.

“We had a good time, the retailers ha a good time, and the customers had a good time.

“The people of Kirkcaldy seemed to embrace it, there was a good turnout, and the traders and things seemed to do fairly well.”

Being the first event, it was billed as a community event in the hope that it can grow in the way Dunfermline’s comic con has in the last few years.

With that in mind, Andy says he’s looking forward to possibly building the event up in future.

“Next year I’m hoping to do bigger and better things, more well-known names and more events.

“For me the highlight was seeing how much people enjoyed it and embraced it.

“The people who dress up for these events really make a convention, and we got a lot of them.

“You’ve got people coming as different things from all sorts of different genres.

“It’s not just movies, it’s not just superhero comics anymore.

“There’s Japanese Manga, anime, sci-fi, tv shows, people dress up as characters from a wide range of things.”

With regards to any future plans, Andy already has an eye on a possible date for next year.

“I’d quite like to establish the first Saturday in August as being our date, as it ties in with when I first opened Kingdom Comics in Kirkcaldy, so I can do a double celebration.”

The event was backed by Business Improvement District (BID) groupKirkcaldy4All.

BID Manager Bill Harvey said: “We’re delighted that it went well.

“Like anything that we do in and around Kirkcaldy town centre it takes time to develop and two or three years to grow.

“We see it as something that we’d like to support going forward.”