Windygates incident: man arrested after major police presence closed key road

Fife Police advised people to avoid the area shortly after tea-time, and there was a significant police presence on the main road into Leven at Durie Vale roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man causing a disturbance at a property on Douglas Terrace in Windygates around 4.15pm on Wednesday.

“Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The incident was contained and officers are grateful for the patience of the local community.”

