A woman has died after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath.

The incident, involving a red Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian, happened at around 10.35pm on Wednesday, December 20 on the town’s High Street.

The pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for investigations to be carried out and it reopened at 5am the following day.

Police are appealing for information following the incident. (Photo by: John Devlin/nationalworld.com)

Officers are now appealing for information following the incident.

Road policing sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to please get in touch."