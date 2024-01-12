Woman, 52, dies in road crash in Fife town
A woman has died after a crash on a Fife road. The 52-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatality happened on On Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath at Thursday lunchtime. The crash involved just one vehicle. Emergency services attended the scene, and the road was closed as police began their investigation. Enquiries are on-going.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Thursday, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Old Perth Road, Cowdenbeath. Emergency services attended, and a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”