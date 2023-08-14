Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash. (Picture: Police Scotland)

Emergency services were called to the scene on the B981 near Crossgates at around 12.30pm on Monday. The incident involved a red and white Scania articulated lorry and a white Vauxhall Astra car.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed no one else was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing to the public for information following the fatal crash.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and an investigation is being carried out to establish the full circumstances. We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries then make contact with us.”