The incident happened in Nicol Street when police responded to reports a 78-year old had been struck by a car.

It happened around 7:20am.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment for serious injuries.

Police said the 48-year-old driver of the silver Kia was uninjured.

A section of the road was closed for around five hours to allow crash scene investigators to conduct their enquiries.

They have now launched an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about this crash.

“In particular, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area to get in touch. Please check devices as any footage could hold images which could prove to be significant in our enquiries.”