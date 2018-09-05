Woman accused of having sex with boy, 14, says he raped her

A 59-year-old woman, on trial for having sex with a 14-year-old boy on a balcony in Ibiza, has claimed she was raped by him when his mum and gran were in the flat.

But today Dickinson said the boy suddenly forced himself on her as she sat looking at holiday snaps on her tablet.

She claimed he then chased her on to the balcony of the apartment and “tried and tried again” to have sex with her but she fought him off.

The boy was on holiday with his family and his gran previously told the trial she saw the intercourse taking place in the middle of the night but was too shocked to intervene.

Dickinson, who was a friend of the boy’s family, had gone on holiday with them to San Antonio.

Dickinson, of Bilsland Road, Glenrothes, denies that on June 13 last year at apartments in San Antonio she engaged in sexual activity with the boy by kissing him on the lips, touching him on the body, performing a sex act on him on him and engaging in sexual intercourse.

Dickinson told the court she had been drinking around the bars of San Antonio with the boy and his mum that night.

When they returned to the flat, the mum had gone to bed while Dickinson and the boy sat in the living room looking at photos on her iPad.

She claimed the boy suddenly forced himself on her.

She said: “It happened right out of the blue. I couldn’t believe how fast it happened.

“I managed to push him back and I was saying, ‘No, stop it, stop it.’ I ran out on to the balcony and he came charging after me.

“I had my back against the window of the bedroom where his mum and gran were.

Dickinson said sexual intercourse did not take place despite the boy’s efforts. “He tried and he tried but I managed to get away from him,” she went on.

Dickinson said that the incident ended with the boy “swaggering” past her into his bedroom.

She claimed that she was “in a state of panic” during the incident. “I was disgusted. I’ve been known as a bit of a prude all my life,” she added.

“I’ll never forget the fixated look on his face. I was terrified. He was obsessed with having sex with me.”

Dickinson said that when she woke up the next day she could remember nothing about the incident.

She claimed that she began to have flashbacks a few days later and it was a few months before she could fully recall what had happened.

The next morning she said the boy’s gran had accused of her raping him and told her to pack her bags.

After being told four times she eventually moved out later that day. She told the court: “I was suicidal. I couldn’t believe the gran and mum were accusing me of doing that. I was in

shock, trauma.”

Dickinson claimed that following the incident she made “a pact” with the boy’s mum not to inform the police what had happened.

In the days following the alleged offence, Dickinson sent repeated text messages to the boy’s mum.

In one of these she said: “I cannot bear it if anyone finds out about this.”

In another she said that on the night of the incident she “needed some comfort or love”.

Asked what she meant by this, Dickinson told the court: “I was trying to offer an explanation.”

During cross-examination by depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf, Dickinson denied she was a “sexual predator” and said it had been “umpteen years” since she had sex, after an abusive relationship.

Ms Yousaf asked, “Are you saying you were raped by a 14-year-old boy?”

After a clarification of the definition, she replied: “It was rape.”

Mr Yousaf said to Dickinson: “I have to suggest to you that you are a sexual predator. You plied this boy with drink and had your way with him. Then you cried rape which is a despicable accusation. You’ve told us nothing but lies today.”

“No, I’ve told the truth,” replied Dickinson.

The jury trial before Sheriff Charles MacNair continues.

