Woman accused of stealing £50,000 from Fife charity

A WOMAN has appeared in court accused of embezzling almost £50,000 from a mental health charity.

Elaine Fox is alleged to have stolen £48,909.16 from the East Neuk Recovery Group in St Monan’s, over a period of more than four-and-a-half years.

She is said to have taken the money between January 1, 2013, and September 21 last year.

Fox (51) of Beeches, Ladybank, made no plea during a brief appearance in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case for further examination and released Fox on bail meantime ahead of further dates being set.