Woman denies sex with 14-year-old boy on Ibiza balcony

A 59-year-old Fife woman has gone on trial accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy on a balcony in Ibiza.

Gail Dickinson, of Bilsland Road, Glenrothes, a family friend who had gone with the family to San Antonio, denies she engaged in sexual activity with the boy by kissing him on the lips, touching his body, performing a sex act, and engaging in sexual intercourse on June 13 last year.

The boy was on holiday with his mum, gran and brother, all in the flat at the time.

The gran told the trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court she heard Dickinson say to the boy: “You’re a handsome boy, you’ve got a lovely package. I thought she was talking about his private parts and it was very inappropriate.”

She said she had initially split the pair up in the living room and her grandson was clearly exposed.

She sent him to bed but he later got up. When the gran looked through a gap in curtains she saw the pair engaged in sexual intercourse.

“It was a horrible situation. I’m a granny watching these things. I couldn’t believe it.”

Dickinson was later confronted and told to leave. Police were contacted when the family returned to Fife.

Earlier, the boy told the court, via video link, he had been for a meal with his mum and the accused. He claimed his mum bought him two bottles of beer but she was unaware Dickinson was giving him more alcohol.

He admitted he was “pretty drunk” when they returned to the flat. Asked how he had felt following the alleged sexual encounter, he said: “When I woke up in the morning I felt pretty rubbish. I didn’t expect it to happen. It wouldn’t have happened if I was sober.

The jury trial before Sheriff Charles MacNair continues.