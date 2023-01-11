Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in north-east Fife
A woman was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Fife.
The incident involving two cars and a van happened on the A919 at the junction of Station Road at St Bunyan's Place in Leuchars on Tuesday morning.
Police and ambulance crews were at the scene.
The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, and police have said that a 27-year-old man has been charged in relation with a road traffic offence. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called to attend a three-vehicle crash around 8.28am by the Scottish Ambulance Service. The incident involved two cars and a van. One casualty was released from a vehicle and was en route to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”