The incident involving two cars and a van happened on the A919 at the junction of Station Road at St Bunyan's Place in Leuchars on Tuesday morning.

Police and ambulance crews were at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, and police have said that a 27-year-old man has been charged in relation with a road traffic offence. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Pic: TSPL