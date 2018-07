A woman was taken to hospital yesterday, following a car crash on a Fife road.

Two cars collided at the New Inn Roundabout on the A914 at around 5.35pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, and the Scottish Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

The woman was taken to hospital for various injuries.

The road was closed following the crash, and was re-opened around 11.10pm.

Inquiries are still ongoing into the full circumstances of the collision.