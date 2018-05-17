Woman with MS appeals for council home

A Glenrothes woman who has MS and has been registered blind has appealed to Fife Council to find her a council property.

Lynnette Marie Reekie (30) currently lives on the top floor of a blocks of flats and can go weeks without leaving the house.

Her condition is so bad that she struggles to get to the second floor of her private let home, instead opting to sleep downstairs in her living room.

Lynnette uses crutches and a wheelchair, and, as there is no elevator in the building, is forced to call to neighbours for help when she wants to get to the bottom floor.

She says using the crutches it can take up to 15 minutes for her to reach the bottom floor of the three-storey building.

Lynnette, who has had MS for a decade, added: “I have to get someone to help me or go one step at a time.”

She says she feels “stuck” in her home, adding: “It’s horrible. I just want to be in my own home.”

Ms Reekie currently has six per cent vision left in one eye, and wants to move before she completely loses her vision, giving her time to get used to her new surroundings before her sight goes.

Friend Gillian McFacyen, who helps and supports Ms Reekie, said: “We’ve tried everything. It’s like we’re going everywhere and getting no help. Sometimes she doesn’t go out for weeks on end.”

She added: “It’s ridiculous in this day and age that someone with Lynnette’s condition is forced to live in a place like this.”

Fife Council housing manager John Flaherty commented: “We have been in discussion with this tenant for some time and have offered help and support with her situation. We will continue to work with her to find a solution that best meets her needs.”