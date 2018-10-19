Women’s group launches with protest against Kirkcaldy strip club

The opening of a strip club in Kirkcaldy has led to the launch of a new women’s group in the town.

And the first action by Women Together in Fife (WTF) will be a demonstration just days before Sin opens its doors.

Marie Penman

The new group was set up by local activists Marie Penman, a former councillor, and Maureen Closs.

The idea had been discussed for a while, but the controversial launch of the club spurred them into action.

WTF will stage a demonstration at the Town House – directly opposite the venue of the new strip club – at midday on Monday.

READ MORE Petition launched against Kirkcaldy strip club

READ MORE Survey launched on future of Kirkcaldy High St

READ MORE Kirkcaldy nursery could become holiday let

Marie said: “This is the 21st century and I honestly thought we’d moved on from the days when women were seen purely as sexual objects, here to give men pleasure.

“I have a teenage daughter and the idea that stripping in front of drunk, leering men is seen as an acceptable job option genuinely saddens me.”

The club is due to open on November 2 upstairs in Kitty’s Nightclub.

It is being run by Mario Caira and his wife Niki who say will it be “tasteful” and “properly run” and is expected to employ around 20 people, including bar and security staff. The dancers will all be self-employed.

It will operate under the licence held by the nightclub.

But news of Sin’s launch has sparked debate within town, with David Torrance MSP under fire for commenting he was “neither for nor against it” adding: “If it is run properly and doesn’t cause any problems in the vicinity then I don’t have a problem with it.”

Now WTF will add its voice with a public demonstration next week.

Organisers are inviting men and women to attend tha gathering to “send the message that this type of establishment is not welcome here.”

Maureen Closs said: ‘This group is not about hating men or blaming them for everything that is wrong.

“It’s about supporting and encouraging women to stand up for themselves in society.”

The launch meeting of WTF, which is open to any women who are interested, will be held in the St Clair Tavern, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday November 15 at 7pm.